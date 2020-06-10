Lisa Vanderpump Says: ‘I Am Proud Of The Inclusive Company That We’ve Created’

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing her thoughts on the social climate globally and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Four castmembers were booted from “Vanderpump Rules” for allegedly racist behaviour. Vanderpump’s storefront was tagged with considerable Black Lives Matter graffiti as fans accused her of turning a blind eye to racism.
Vanderpump, 59, defended herself in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She acknowledged the need for change before insisting that she is an ally who runs a diverse company.
RELATED: Andy Cohen Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings ‘The Right Decision’
View this post on Instagram
Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart. As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences. I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally – my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives. While you only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people – every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences. I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created. We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future. The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values. Thank you for listening, love Lisa
“Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware,” Vanderpump began. “It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart.”
“I have always been an equal rights activist and ally,” she assured. “My family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives.”
Vanderpump insisted there is far more diversity in the workplace than what fans see on TV.
RELATED: Faith Stowers Gets Apology From Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star
“You only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies,” Vanderpump asserted. “We have always been a very diverse group of people – every colour, ethnicity and sexual orientation.”
Vanderpump’s statement comes after Bravo and Evolution Media booted four stars of “Vanderpump Rules”.
“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’.”