Lisa Vanderpump Says: ‘I Am Proud Of The Inclusive Company That We’ve Created’

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing her thoughts on the social climate globally and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Four castmembers were booted from “Vanderpump Rules” for allegedly racist behaviour. Vanderpump’s storefront was tagged with considerable Black Lives Matter graffiti as fans accused her of turning a blind eye to racism.

Vanderpump, 59, defended herself in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She acknowledged the need for change before insisting that she is an ally who runs a diverse company.

“Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware,” Vanderpump began. “It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart.”

“I have always been an equal rights activist and ally,” she assured. “My family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives.”

Vanderpump insisted there is far more diversity in the workplace than what fans see on TV.

“You only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies,” Vanderpump asserted. “We have always been a very diverse group of people – every colour, ethnicity and sexual orientation.”

Vanderpump’s statement comes after Bravo and Evolution Media booted four stars of “Vanderpump Rules”.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’.”