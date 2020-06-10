Kanye West Compares Pharrell To Michael Jackson: ‘You Really Tore Down The Walls And The Doors’

Pharrell Williams and Kanye West are longtime friends, and in the latest issue of i-D magazine, the “Happy” singer interviews Yeezy in a wide-ranging and candid conversation.

Discussing the way he’s portrayed by the media, West likened his coverage to that of Michael Jackson back in the day.

“We should have something that says we can’t allow any company to tear down our heroes. Not on The Shade Room, not on social media and especially not in documentaries,” West told Pharrell. “I’m like every time the media isn’t happy with me it’s like, ‘Here they go. They’re gonna come and Wacko Jacko me.’ Which in some ways, they’ve tried to do.”

West also compared Williams’ influence on Black culture to that of the late King of Pop.

“It felt like you really tore down the walls and the doors much like Michael Jackson did a generation before,” West told Williams. “In a way, he’s very similar to Michael Jackson, in the ways where Michael Jackson was doing covert, super gangsta stuff, like he’d just pop the needles off. He kissed Elvis Presley’s daughter on MTV. Black culture used to be… we used to be fronting all night, but Michael was doing stuff that was different to what we were programmed to understand as being what we should do. He bought The Beatles’ back catalogue. That was Mike Jackson, right there.”

The conversation also turned to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cultural affect it’s having and could continue to have in the future.

“I think we need to be clear that this is a plague we’re living through at the moment,” said Williams.

“I don’t think there will be such a thing as a new normal — it doesn’t do enough justice to the difference in who we were pre-pandemic and who we will be moving forward,” he added. “I think it’s made a lot of people very wary and on edge. Life’s going to have a different kind of gravity than it’s ever had before. It’s also gonna make us really separated. We’re disconnecting from each other even though online we’re probably more connected than we’ve ever been. It’s a bit like the Tower of Babel, if you will. We’ve never been this close, and there’s a lot of advantages that come with that. There’s a lot of disadvantages, too, and a lot of grey areas.”

The interview can be read in its entirety in i-D’s new “Faith in Chaos” issue.