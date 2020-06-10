Jordan Peele Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter And Other Organizations ‘Essential’ To Black People

Jordan Peele is making some power moves in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The movie mogul donated $1 million to five organizations fighting to put an end to racial injustice. The organizations include Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Fight and Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project.

Peele announced the generous donation his social media on Wednesday, revealing he chose these organizations because they are “essential to the health and lives of Black People.”

“We are committed to continued action against a system rooted in the violence against and oppression of the Black community,” he wrote in a statement.

The donation comes just weeks after the death of George Floyd while in police custody, which sparked protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the globe.