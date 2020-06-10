Samantha Bee And Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Explain How White Privilege Can Be Harnessed To Fight Racism

In Wednesday’s edition of “Full Frontal”, Samantha Bee is joined by U.S. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley to discuss how white privilege can be used to combat racism.

“Everyone will say, ‘Well, you know, I’m not a racist,’” Pressley tells Bee in clip from the episode, first shared with Vanity Fair. “Yeah, great. That’s not good enough. What you need to be is anti-racist. And that means being intentional and deliberate and unapologetic and dismantling structural racism and systemic oppression, and not being afraid to call it what it is: white supremacy.”

“So it’s using your privilege to help people in a tangible way,” Bee chimes in.

“Doing more than liking and retweeting,” Pressley explains. “No more hashtags. And please, do not create a hashtag for no more hashtags. Let’s just do the work.”

“White women, be useful,” quips Bee. “Use that privilege for good.”

“Yes, Karen. Come on, Becky,” jokes Pressley.

As Bee points out later in the segment, “If there’s one thing we know about civil rights in America, it’s that they never come easily. So reluctant white people are gonna be dragged into a more progressive future or rightfully dragged on Twitter.”