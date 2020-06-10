Spike Lee Explains What ‘Defund The Police’ Actually Means

Spike Lee paid a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “Off the Rails” show on “Today Show Radio”, and shared his thoughts with host Al Roker about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and calls to “Defund the Police.”

As he explained, the phrase has been getting some people up in arms when they assume that defunding police means there will no longer be police.

“Now it gets tricky when they say ‘defund the police’ because people are not thinking like, ‘We don’t need police officers.’ We need police!” he said.

“Let the record state, I’m telling my brother Al Roker we need police, but we need a police system that is just,” the director continued.

“And it’s so hard with the police unions. I mean they protect their guys, they protect that blue no matter what. And so that has to be dealt with.”

Lee also cautioned that protesters should “be careful with the words because already this guy is running with that. You know the guy I’m talking about. Agent Orange,” he said, referring to President Trump.

“And again, he’s trying to twist the narrative like they did with [Colin] Kaepernick and the kneeling — trying to say that was about disrespecting the flag, but that wasn’t it at all,” he added. “We’ve got to be careful what we say because one or two wrong words, they’ll twist that thing around and the narratives change. I don’t think people are saying we don’t need police at all, but ‘defund the police’ – I think there [could] be better terminology.”