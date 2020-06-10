Jerry Seinfeld Addresses Rumours He Was Once A Scientologist

Jerry Seinfeld is setting the record straight about some long-held rumours that he was once a Scientologist.

Seinfeld appeared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week, and the host asked him point-blank about the rumours.

“Why does everyone say you were a Scientologist once?” asked Maron.

“I did do a course in Scientology in, like, 1975,” Jerry responded. “I found it very interesting, but I never pursued it.”

According to Seinfeld, he was interested in Scientology’s “emphasis on ethical behaviour,” but wasn’t really into the notion of “avoiding negative people.”

This isn’t the first time that Seinfeld has spoken about his rumoured connection to the controversial religion founded by sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard.

In a 2008 interview with Parade, Seinfeld was more positive in his assessment of Scientology.

“Believe it or not… it’s extremely intellectual and clinical in its approach to problem-solving, which really appealed to me,” he said. “It was very helpful. I took a couple of courses. One of them was in communication, and I learned some things about communication that really got my act going… They have a lot of very good technology. That’s what really appealed to me about it. It’s not faith-based. It’s all technology. And I’m obsessed with technology.”