New Footage From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Upholds Tom Cruise’s Commitment To No CGI

When “Top Gun: Maverick” finally makes its way into theatres, moviegoers can be assured that every fighter jet that zooms by is 100-per-cent real.

A new video of behind-the-scenes footage from the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster was shared via social media on Wednesday, featuring a jet doing a low-fly maneuver, stirring up dust as cameras catch it all.

The caption: “No CGI here.”

That confirms what star Tom Cruise declared in a recent interview.

“I realized that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically. I started getting excited about this big challenge of, ‘How do we do it?’” Cruise said in an interview with Empire earlier this year. “So I said to Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer], ‘I’ll do it if…’ meaning, I’m not going to do the CGI stuff.”

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming film. “When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late best friend and radar intercept officer Nick Bradshaw, known as ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” was initially slated to open on Friday, June 12; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was shifted to Dec. 23.