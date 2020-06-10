First Look At Season 2 Of ‘Doom Patrol’ As TV’s Weirdest Superhero Series Returns

Television’s most bonkers superhero show is returning with a second season, and Wednesday saw the release of a new trailer for the upcoming season of DC’s “Doom Patrol”.

As the trailer suggests, the second season looks downright crazy, featuring such moments as a shrunken Robotman punching out a rat and the arrival of Dorothy, the Chief’s (Timothy Dalton) half-human, half-Neanderthal daughter, who looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Also featured are Crazy Jane (Diane Guerro), who is exhibiting yet another new personality, Victor/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Negative Man (Matt Bomer) and Rita, a.k.a. Elasti-Woman, who seems to finally be getting a handle on how to control her powers.

RELATED: Watch: DC Universe Gets Strange In ‘Doom Patrol’ Extended Trailer

“Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track,” reads the synopsis for the second season. “Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder a.k.a. The Chief, while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

The new season of “Doom Patrol” kicks off on Thursday, June 25.