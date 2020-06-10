‘Wendy Williams Show’ Won’t Return To At-Home Episodes While Awaiting The Go-Ahead To Return To The Studio

Like pretty much all talk shows, “The Wendy Williams Show” stopped taping shows in its studios, instead broadcasting “@ Home” editions from host Wendy Williams’ abode while New York City has been on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams took to her various social media platforms on Wednesday to reveal that she won’t be returning to doing on the those self-filmed episodes, and explained why.

“I’m waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back,” Williams explained.

“We got 200 people in our audience, we’ll never have that again. But I want to go back to do our show,” she added.

“Nothing makes me happier than to be Wendy on ‘The Wendy Show”” she told viewers. “What I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot.”

As Deadline reported, a show spokesperson confirmed that the show is hoping to begin taping in the studio again.

“The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed,” said the spokesperson in a statement. “If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the @ Home shows.”

Last month, Williams announced she was taking some time off for health reasons, related to Graves disease. Prior to that, she’d been doing shows from her home after the “The Wendy Williams Show” shut down production on March 12.