Russell Crowe Shares Emotional Story After The Cat He Rescued For His Mom Dies

Russell Crowe paid an emotional tribute to his mom’s cat on social media Wednesday.

The actor told a long story about how he’d found Cinders while out on a bike ride with his boxer friends, who had been helping to train him for “Cinderella Man”.

Later that year I started training for the film Cinderella Man.

One of the benefits was being able to do the physical work at home.

Everything was set up in the bush , training personnel and equipment, including a full size boxing ring under a marquee… — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 10, 2020

Right towards the end of that December training block. I took the bunch of blokes who had been beating me up for their pay check on a mountain bike ride.

Deep into the bush.

All these lads from Canadian and American inner-cities… haha you’re in my territory now… — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 10, 2020

I stopped at a good vantage point to look back down the track, have a sip of water , and steel myself for the next section which I knew was the harshest.

Looking back down the track and out through the trees to the valley. Sweat pouring out of me. Bellbirds and cockatoos calling — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 10, 2020

Explaining how he was at a tough part in the bike ride when he saw the kitten, Crowe shared: “At one. Zen. Underneath the swirl of sounds I heard something out of place. Was that a meow? I started to look around me. I heard it again. I took a few steps of the track into the rain forest. Thick with ferns and vines. One more step and then I saw it. A kitten…”

We were a long way away from any houses.

One thing that came to mind was a car that had passed at the base of the hill.

It’s unusual to see anybody else on these tracks. If you do, invariably they’ll be in a light truck or on a dirt bike. Not a regular car.

A kitten…abandoned — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 10, 2020

Crowe would place the kitten in his backpack and take her home to his thrilled mom.

Around 90 mins later at the summit of the punishing hill. The last straggler made the top and we celebrated with cold water and the view of the Orara Valley.

Perfect on this bright hot day, unrolling before us, a fitting reward.

Oh I said… look what I found… — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 10, 2020

Angelo asked me, “ I thought you said no cats?”.

I replied that I thought this was the universe telling me to respect my mother and give her what she wanted.

He laughed.

You’re going to be a great boxer he said rather enigmatically “ you believe in destiny “. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 10, 2020

However, the story had a sad ending: