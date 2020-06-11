Russell Crowe Shares Emotional Story After The Cat He Rescued For His Mom Dies

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft/CPImages
Credit: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft/CPImages

Russell Crowe paid an emotional tribute to his mom’s cat on social media Wednesday.

The actor told a long story about how he’d found Cinders while out on a bike ride with his boxer friends, who had been helping to train him for “Cinderella Man”.

Explaining how he was at a tough part in the bike ride when he saw the kitten, Crowe shared: “At one. Zen. Underneath the swirl of sounds I heard something out of place. Was that a meow? I started to look around me. I heard it again. I took a few steps of the track into the rain forest. Thick with ferns and vines. One more step and then I saw it. A kitten…”

“It’s unusual to see anybody else on these tracks. If you do, invariably they’ll be in a light truck or on a dirt bike. Not a regular car. A kitten… abandoned.”

Crowe would place the kitten in his backpack and take her home to his thrilled mom.

However, the story had a sad ending:

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020
