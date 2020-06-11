Kelly Clarkson Goes Wild When ‘Goonies’ Star Sean Astin Crashes Her Josh Gad Interview

Kelly Clarkson is a true “Goonies” superfan.

On Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host welcomed “Reunited Apart” host Josh Gad and confessed her love for the ’80s kids classic and the reunion he put together.

Then, in the middle of their conversation, Sean Astin, star of the film, appeared in the video chat.

“Oh, my God!” Clarkson screamed.

“I watched every second… twice. I watched it twice,” she said of the reunion.

Astin said, “These situations where there’s drama and where there’s pain, there’s always an opportunity for something good to happen.”

“I would so risk coronavirus for a group hug right now,” Clarkson joked.