The Queen Takes Part In Her First Public Video Call At 94

The Queen has taken part in her first public Zoom chat at 94.

Her Majesty was joined by her daughter, Princess Anne, to chat to members of the Carers Trust to mark Carers Week 2020.

They spoke about carers’ different experiences and some of the challenges they’ve faced, with the Queen saying: “Interesting listening to all your tales and stories.

“I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Are Keeping Things Quiet Around Windsor Castle

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

This marks the first video conference call the Queen has taken part in; Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton regularly make appearances on Zoom.

Her Majesty dialled in from the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. She moved to Windsor from Buckingham Palace back in March to go into quarantine with her husband Prince Philip, who celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday.

Despite her not taking part in video calls for work, she has been doing plenty of family chats, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously confirming they’d spoken to her from Los Angeles on her 94th birthday.