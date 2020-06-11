Tony Hawk Shares Horrifying X-Rays From Most Recent Skateboarding Accident

Tony Hawk is no stranger to injuries.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old skateboard legend had an accident on his board, mangling his hand in the process.

On Wednesday, Hawk shared photos on Instagram of the X-rays taken of his hand, showing the bones in his fingers detached from each other.

As the skater explained, his ring, seen in the images, had to be cut off in order to fix his fingers back into position.

After the initial accident earlier this week, Hawk shared photos of the skateboard get-together along with pics of his fingers all out of place.

Hawk has been active lately on social media, posting a video several days ago of Black Lives Matter protesters on skateboards in Philadelphia.