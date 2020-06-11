H.E.R. Debuts ‘I Can’t Breathe’ At Living Room Concert: ‘I Wrote This Song To Make A Mark In History’

Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd have inspired H.E.R.

H.E.R. headlined the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series on Wednesday, performing alongside a small band. The 22-year-old singer was seated, speaking into a microphone with an acoustic guitar in hand. She debuted a new song titled “I Can’t Breathe” while performing from a Brooklyn recording studio.

“These lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what’s happening right now, what’s been happening, and the change that we need to see,” H.E.R. said. “I think music is powerful when it comes to change and when it comes to healing and that’s why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history. And I hope this song does that.”

“What is a gun to a man that surrenders/ What’s it gonna take for someone to defend her,” H.E.R. sang. “If we all agree that we’re equal as people/ Then why can’t we see what’s evil?”

The song is a reference to George Floyd, who was killed while detained by Minneapolis police. Footage captured on camera shows Floyd shouting, “I can’t breathe” while a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee across the back of Floyd’s neck. One officer has been charged with second-degree murder, three others were charged with aiding and abetting.