Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional As She Discusses Her 4-Year-Old Son’s Reaction To The ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

Kandi Burruss got emotional as she spoke to Andy Cohen about her children’s reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Burruss, who was joined by Tamron Hall on the show, explained how her son Ace, who is four, was a policeman on Career Day, so he is having a hard time understanding what’s going on right now.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star explained how she and her husband Todd tried to talk to him about civil unrest and the current social and political climate, telling Cohen, “Ace was confused. He was like, ‘So, the police are the bad guys?’ Now isn’t that crazy to have to explain that to a four-year-old?

“For you to be Black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys. I know you guys say I cry all the time but that’s an emotional thing for me.”

Burruss, who is also a mom to daughters Riley, 17, and 6-month-old Blaze, added, “And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don’t have to think about that. That’s something that we have to think about for our sons.”

Burruss’s fellow guest Hall also spoke about the inception of Black Lives Matter in 2013 and what she thinks the movement will do now in 2020 and beyond.