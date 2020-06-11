Robert De Niro Compares Donald Trump To A ‘Crazy Relative’ Over Pandemic Response: ‘It’s Beyond Absurd’

Robert De Niro is ridiculing Donald Trump by comparing his coronavirus pandemic response to that of a “crazy relative.”

The award-winning actor was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he said Trump’s failure to listen to experts has driven the virus, leading to more than two million COVID-19 cases, to date.

“This whole thing could have been avoided if Trump had listened to the people in the intelligence community,” the actor and outspoken critic of Trump said. “They kept telling him something was coming. What scares me is that people just were afraid to tell him the truth. If you tell him the truth then he’s gonna get mad at you and he’s gonna let you go, and then what?”

RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Wants To Take A Page Out Of Robert De Niro’s Playbook At His Next Press Conference

He continued: “It’s crazy. It’s like telling a crazy relative. You avoid arguing with them because they’re gonna go crazy – but they run the country! There’s no choice. Your allegiance is to the country, not to him. There’s the insanity of it all. The chaos is from when it started to where we are now.

“It might have been worse than we had hoped but never where we are now,” he said of the virus.

RELATED: Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro & More Say We Can’t ‘Return To Normal’ Post-COVID-19, Talk ‘Ongoing Ecological Catastrophe’ In Powerful Piece

With now more than 115,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S., De Niro said it’s “absurd.”

“It’s beyond absurd,” he added. “It’s theatre of the absurd. Stop it.”

De Niro also spoke about how his Tribeca Film Festival is helping drive-in movie theatres make a comeback amid the pandemic. Watch below.