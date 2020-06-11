Alex Trebek Wants ‘Jeopardy!’ To Be ‘One Of The First Shows Back’ After Coronavirus Shutdown

“Jeopardy!” will say goodbye for the time being.

Back in March, the show suspended production due to the coronavirus, and on Friday, the iconic game show is airing its final episode filmed before the lockdown hiatus.

For fans worried that this might be the end of Alex Trebek’s run as host of the show, though, a rep told TV Line, “Alex is looking forward to resuming production as soon as we are able to do so. He’s told us he wants to be one of the first shows back in production.”

Trebek had previously told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that he doesn’t have any plans to leave the show “in the near future.”

Last year, the host revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In March, Trebek told fans, “The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 per cent. I’m very happy to report that I have just reached that marker.”