Adam Lambert Performs ‘On The Moon’ At Home

Adam Lambert is letting his soul out on “The Late Late Show”.

Lambert appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden. The Queen collaborator revealed how he was making the most of quarantine to lend a hand. He also performed “On the Moon” from his new album Velvet.

Lambert absolutely crushed his live performance, which included a very capable guitarist. Lambert released Velvet on March 20, shortly before stay-at-home measures crushed any hopes of a supporting tour.

While in quarantine, the “American Idol” alum is participating in the fight for justice and equality, and raising money for his Feel Something Foundation.