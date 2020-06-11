Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Play Icelandic Pop Stars In New ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ Trailer

Netflix is releasing another super cheesy comedy just in time for summer.

The streaming service just dropped the trailer for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit.

The trailer follows the pair’s journey as they attempt to represent their country in the world’s biggest song competition: Eurovision.

The star-studded cast also includes Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato, and Pierce Brosnan.

A synopsis for the upcoming flick reads, “Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes, and onstage mishaps test their bond.”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” launches on Netflix June 26.

The movie was originally due to be released in May to coincide with the 2020 Eurovision contest but was pushed back when the competition was cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.