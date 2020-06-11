Chloe x Halle ‘Keep Pushing’ Through Negative Criticism As Young Adults: We’re ‘Grateful For Our Parents’

Chloe x Halle have found a strong system of support in their family.

Chloe, 21, and Halle, 20, land on the June 2020 cover of Teen Vogue. The singing sisters talk criticism, their evolution as musicians and young women, and branching out into other avenues of entertainment.

Chloe x Halle. Photo: Teen Vogue/Elizabeth Weinberg

“We’ve always learned to just keep our heads up no matter the situation. No matter what anybody has to say about you,” Halle says. “Just keep pushing.”

Chloe chimes in, “We are learning to embrace who we truly are.”

Chloe credits their parents for instilling such self-confidence.

“Our insecurities, our sexuality, owning our power. I’m grateful that we are given a space where we can do that comfortably,” Chloe continues. “I’m grateful for our parents because they instilled in us that we need to be strong and independent young women.”

Halle will star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”; meanwhile, Chloe is playing a much different tune in the upcoming horror film “The Georgetown Project”.

Chloe x Halle. Photo: Teen Vogue/Elizabeth Weinberg

“I’m really protective of my energy, I’m very spiritual, and I love God. So I was constantly praying when I was on set,” Chloe shares. “But surprisingly, the energy on set was so positive. And I learned so much by being around all of these Oscar-winning actors.”

Chloe x Halle release their sophomore album Ungodly Hour on June 12. The 13-track project features one collaborative effort, “Catch Up” featuring Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.