Samantha Bee Explains Why It’s Time To ‘Defund The Police’

Samantha Bee is backing the movement to defund police departments.

On the latest episode of “Full Frontal”, the host addressed the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and explained why fighting for incremental reform is no longer enough in response to police brutality.

“Given the enormous harm being done to Black and Brown communities, we can’t only keep responding with the same weak incremental tweaks,” she said. “George Floyd himself was killed in a city that’s been called a ‘shining star’ of police reform.”

Pointing out that studies have shown efforts like body cameras, anti-bias training, and more to be ineffective in correcting bad police behaviour, Bee joked, “It’s like how having to do a weekly Zoom call with TBS hasn’t stopped me from celebrating Topless Tuesdays.”

Bee then explained what exactly is meant by “defund the police.”

“Defunding the police means we can significantly scale back police budgets over time, which will allow us to relocate that money to things that actually keep our community safe,” she said. “Like education, mental health-care, affordable housing, and violence prevention programs — all things that can help reduce crime in the long run.”

She added, “We also need to change how police officers are used at all. Sending a police officer to deal with a mental health crisis is like sending me to host John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’.”

Finally, Bee told viewers, “Look, I know a lot of this sounds hard. No s**t, it is! But we can’t afford to keep dismissing the best ideas just because they make people feel uncomfortable or because they aren’t politically popular. We have to be willing to reimagine a better world. Black lives are depending on it.”