Joseph Gordon-Levitt Battles Airplane Hijackers In Chilling New Trailer For ‘7500’

By Becca Longmire.

The new trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s upcoming movie “7500” has been released.

The chilling clip follows Gordon-Levitt’s character, pilot Tobias Ellis, as he tries to maintain control of his plane with terrorists aboard.

A synopsis reads, “It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias (Gordon-Levitt), a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend.

“But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.”

The film also stars Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, and Paul Wollin.

“7500” launches on Amazon Prime Video June 19.

