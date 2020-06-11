Joseph Gordon-Levitt Battles Airplane Hijackers In Chilling New Trailer For ‘7500’

The new trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s upcoming movie “7500” has been released.

The chilling clip follows Gordon-Levitt’s character, pilot Tobias Ellis, as he tries to maintain control of his plane with terrorists aboard.

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says It Would ‘Be A Blast’ To Reunite With His ‘3rd Rock From The Sun’ Co-Stars

A synopsis reads, “It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias (Gordon-Levitt), a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend.

“But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.”

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Recalls His Worst Breakup: ‘I Was In Physical Pain’

The film also stars Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, and Paul Wollin.

“7500” launches on Amazon Prime Video June 19.