Kelly Clarkson And Trisha Yearwood Don’t Let Quarantine Stop Them From Doing A Little ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood are not about to let a little quarantine stop them from getting their “Kellyoke” on.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Enlists John Stamos For Virtual ‘Kellyoke’ Duet

Clarkson and Yearwood teamed up remotely for a performance of Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host and Yearwood were accompanied (socially distantly, of course) by a band.

Yearwood and Clarkson exchanged singing responsibilities, occasionally tantilizing your speaker system with their powerful harmonies.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Enlists Her Backup Singers For A Cappella ‘Kellyoke’

The “American Idol” alum has not performed an in-studio version of “Kellyoke” since a pre-taped Toni Braxton cover back in April. Since then, she has released three remote “Kellyoke” covers.