Garth Brooks Announces Headlining Concert Across 300 Drive-In Theatres

Garth Brooks is giving fans a unique way to see him perform.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing Brooks to cancel several concert dates, the country superstar announced he will host a live show that will simulcast at 300 drive-in theatres across North America on June 27.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Garth Brooks to host concert event at 300 drive-in theaters in North America! https://t.co/KcGjMEDgWu pic.twitter.com/Zw7xS6SG7K — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 11, 2020

“They’re going to run it just like a regular concert. This is going to be all over North America, one night only,” Brooks tells “Good Morning America”‘s Robin Roberts.

Concert tickets will cost $100 a vehicle. Brooks promises the show will follow each state’s coronavirus guidelines.

“We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing. We’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”

Tickets go on sale June 19 via Ticketmaster.

For more information on drive-in locations fans can visit encorelive.com.