Lady Antebellum Confirm Name Change Amid ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

Lady Antebellum are officially changing their name to Lady A due to the word “antebellum”s ties to slavery.

The group — Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood — confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday.

“As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge… inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣”

The post defined the word “Antebellum” as “occurring or existing before a particular war, especially the U.S. Civil War”.

“When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern ‘antebellum’-style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us… Southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and, of course, country.

“But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”

Lady A also confirmed they’d be making a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative via their LadyAID charity fund. They will continue to educate themselves and will be “committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice anti-racism.”

See their full post below.