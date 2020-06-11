Serena Williams Joins Daughter Olympia For The Sweetest ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Singalong

Serena Williams and her daughter are the ultimate “Beauty And The Beast” fans.

Amid quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis pro, 38, shared what she and Olympia, 2, are doing to keep busy: Disney singalongs.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, Williams and Olympia sing the opening tune, “Belle”, to the beloved 1992 musical while sporting matching gold dresses.

Williams belts out the words to the track while Olympia dances around her.

Sister Venus Williams loved the adorable video, hitting the comment section with a cheeky response:

Photo: Instagram

Williams shares little Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, who we assume was filming all the action for his girls.

Olympia is a huge Disney princess fan, as proven by Williams’ Instagram feed.