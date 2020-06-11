Paul McCartney Writes Birthday Guest Blog For PETA On 10th Anniversary Of ‘Glass Walls’

Paul McCartney has a birthday wish one week before he turns 78.

The musician and activist is calling on fans to watch his music video for “Glass Walls”, which was filmed 10 years ago for PETA. The video has since amassed over 20 million views.

“All I’ve ever wanted for my birthday is peace on Earth—including for the animals,” McCartney writes in a guest blog for PETA. “That’s why this year I’m urging fans to watch a video I hosted for PETA titled ‘Glass Walls’. We called it that because if slaughterhouses had glass walls, who would want to eat meat?”

The music video shows turkeys and chickens held in cramped, filthy sheds and reminds viewers that illness can spread rapidly in unsanitary closed quarters.

“Whether you’re worried about diseases that spring from slaughterhouses, the animals who suffer terribly and needlessly, or the catastrophic impact of the meat industry on our environment, please watch this short video and share it with your friends,” writes McCartney.