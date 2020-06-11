Pete Davidson Honours His Dad, A First Responder Who Died On 9/11

Pete Davidson has paid tribute to his dad in a world that now has a greater appreciation for first responders.

Davidson appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where the “Saturday Night Live” star connected via video chat from his mother’s basement. In fact, his mom Amy Davidson joined him mid-interview. Davidson, 26, honoured his dad Scott Davidson, a first responder who died in the line of duty during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The comedian and his mom made a donation to Answer the Call in his dad’s name.

“Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. “It helps for firefighters and EMS workers that passed away in the line of duty and it helps out their families.”

Davidson and his mom also discussed “The King of Staten Island”, a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Davidson, directed by Judd Apatow.

“I saw the movie when they had a screener in the city for family and I think I cried most of the time,” Amy said. “And I want to see it again.”

“I was looking forward to [the premiere] for Pete because it’s such a big moment, like, it’s a crazy big moment that you want to see your child achieve,” she said. The premiere was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It’s fine. I feel like we were lucky shooting it last summer because it was—if it was this summer, who knows when it would have happened and I feel blessed in a lot of ways about that.”

Fun fact,: Davidson’s mom has a cameo in the film.

“She’s an extra nurse and you can see her in the film because when she comes in, she just looks right down the barrel of the camera.”

“The King of Staten Island” premieres Friday, June 12, and features Bill Burr, Marisa Tomei, Steve Buschemi, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.