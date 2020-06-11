Andy Cohen Shuts Down Rumours That Lori Loughlin Is Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Rumours of Lori Loughlin joining the “Real Housewives” franchise may have been greatly exaggerated.

On Wednesday, Andy Cohen addressed the rumours, which have been flying around online, that the former “Full House” star would be coming to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“The first I heard about that was Twitter,” Cohen said, adding, “It’s not true.”

He then said, “Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She’s going to have quite a story to tell.”

Last year, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in connection with a nationwide college entrance cheating scandal.

In May, the actress pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and the plea is currently pending review.