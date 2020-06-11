Jason Derulo Almost Throws Up As He Attempts To Eat 22 Burgers To Celebrate Hitting 22 Million TikTok Followers

Jason Derulo went all out to celebrate hitting 22 million TikTok followers.

The singer showed his fans his appreciation by trying — and failing — to eat 22 hamburgers in two hours.

He said at the start of the clip, “Thank y’all so much for 22 million.

“This time instead of making a mielie-meal [South African for a flour made from maize] I’m gonna eat a milli meal.”

However, partway through the clip he admitted, “I don’t know if I can do this,” after telling the camera: “I need a little break, I’m starting to feel crazy.”

RELATED: Jason Derulo Reveals His Inner Spider-Man During ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge

Derulo even started to gag at one point, running to the toilet.

The singer failed to complete the task but did manage a respectable 20 burgers.

He told his fans at the end of the clip that he’d totally understand if two million people subsequently unfollowed him.

RELATED: Jason Derulo Pretends To Chip His Teeth While Eating Corn On The Cob With A Power Drill

See more in the clip above.