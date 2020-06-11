André Leon Talley Slams Anna Wintour’s Black Lives Matter Statement

André Leon Talley has some harsh words for Anna Wintour.

The fashion mogul joined Radio Andy’s “Sandyland” with host Sandra Bernhard on SiriusXM and addressed Wintour’s statement amid the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death.

PageSix claims to have seen a copy of Wintour’s note to her Vogue staff on Thursday and published it.

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators,” she wrote. “We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

But Talley wasn’t happy with it.

“Clearly this statement because her power base has been somewhat affected by the competition of this young African American person that is going to, historically, become the first Black female editor of a great magazine… two great magazines, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue,” he said of Samira Nasr, the first Black female Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar. “But I want to say, that statement that she made… you know… the world of white privilege is complicated. The statement came out of the space of white privilege. And I want to say one thing, Anna Wintour is a colonial broad… a colonial dame. She comes from Britain, she’s part of an environment of colonialism. She is entitled. And I do not think she will do anything to let anything get in the way of her white privilege.”

He then compared the editor-in-chief to the NFL’s Roger Goodell

“Don’t apologize for your mistakes. Own up to it dear,” he said. “All we want is respect, it’s all we’ve ever asked for.”