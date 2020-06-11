Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock After 6 Years Of Marriage

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

ET can confirm the singer filed in Los Angeles court on June 4.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who tied the knot on October 20, 2013, share two children together; daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Takes Fans On A Tour Of Her Family Ranch In Montana

The family have been in quarantine at Clarkson’s Montana ranch, with her hosting bits for her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, from there.

Blackstock is also father to son Seth, who wished Clarkson a happy birthday in a sweet message alongside the family in April, and daughter Savannah.

The news comes after it was revealed Clarkson was parting ways with her Encino, California, home last month.

The property is up for sale for $9.995 million. Clarkson also owns a waterfront mansion in Tennessee.