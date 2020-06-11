Natalie Portman Matches Donations To A New Way Of Life Foundation In Honour Of Her 39th Birthday

Natalie Portman is giving back for her birthday this year.

In honour of turning 39 on June 9, the Oscar-winning actress teamed up with the A New Way Of Life Foundation, a charity that helps women adjust to life after incarceration.

To celebrate, Portman promised to match any donation to the foundation, up to $100,000, made by her birthday. Portman has yet to reveal how much was raised.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Shows Support For ‘Defund The Police’ Movement

“I am in deepest gratitude for Susan’s work, which helps heal our broken world,” Portman shared on Instagram.

She added, “Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you’re able ❤️.”

Read more about Portman’s choice of charity here.