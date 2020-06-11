Todd Chrisley Shuns Fan Who Disapproved Of His Black Granddaughter

Todd Chrisley is not about to let someone shame his family.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star posted a super-sweet photo of him alongside his granddaughter Chloe, 7. Chloe is the daughter of Chrisley’s son Kyle and Kyle’s Black wife Alexus Whilby. Little Chloe joined Chrisley on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast to talk about racism and Black Lives Matter.

To promote Wednesday’s podcast, Chrisley posted the photo to Instagram.

“I’m sorry I don’t like it marry your own colour it really screws up the kids,” someone commented on the picture.

“Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that colour doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will,” Chrisley clapped back. “I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity.”

Chrisley’s post comes at a time where the Black Lives Moment is at fever pitch following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.