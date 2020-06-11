Laverne Cox Stars In New Netflix Doc ‘Disclosure’ About ‘Unprecedented Trans Visibility’

Trans people are finally getting the spotlight.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new documentary “Disclosure”, about the rise in transgender representation across media.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary Of Transitioning: ‘I’m Happy With Myself’

.@Disclosure_Doc — from director Sam Feder and producer Laverne Cox — features interviews with MJ Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, Jen Richards, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, and more in taking a vital and unprecedented look at the history of trans representation across film and TV pic.twitter.com/yJTNKf765o — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2020

“I never thought I’d live in a world where trans people would be celebrated,” Laverne Cox says in the trailer. “On or off the screen. I never thought the media would stop asking horrible questions and start treating us with respect.”

The documentary also features interviews with Chaz Bono, Angelica Ross, Lilly Wachowski, Alexandra Billings, Yance Ford, Trace Lysette and more.

RELATED: ‘X Factor’ Alum And YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As Transgender Woman

“I think for a very long time, the ways in which trans people have been represented on screen have suggested that we’re not real, have suggested that we’re mentally ill, that we won’t exist,” Cox says. “And yet here I am. Yet here we are, and we’ve always been here.”