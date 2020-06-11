YouTube Announces $100 Million Fund For Black Creators, Fundraiser Hosted By Keke Palmer

YouTube is dedicating considerable funds to amplifying Black voices in the community.

On Thursday, the video platform announced a $100 million fund to “amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories.” The information was detailed by CEO Susan Wojcicki in a blog post.

“I support the Black Lives Matter movement and I think it’s imperative that we help amplify Black voices and continue the conversation about meaningful change and racial justice,” added Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube.

The movement will begin with a fundraiser hosted by Keke Palmer and Common on Saturday, June 13. The event is titled, “Bear Witness, Take Action”. The event will feature roundtable discussions and visits from John Legend, Sterling K. Brown, Wilmer Valderrama, Trey Songz, Carmelo Anthony, Prince EA and more.

This is the first project from YouTube’s new $100M content fund, which will be dedicated to amplifying Black voices on YouTube.