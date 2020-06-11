Craig Melvin Shares A Look At The ‘Uncomfortable Conversation About Race’ His Mother Had With His Wife

Craig Melvin is hosting those “uncomfortable conversations about race” in his own household.

In a three-part special shared to social media, the “Today” show anchor revealed his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and his mother, Betty Jo Melvin, sat down together to learn about the Melvin roots.

RELATED: ‘Today’ Co-Hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin And Sheinelle Jones Get Candid About Raising Black Children In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

My wife @lindsayczarniak and my mother, Betty Jo, sat down to have one of those uncomfortable conversations about race. Here’s just a snippet of their convo. Very proud of them. Check out the full series on @lindsayczarniak IG page pic.twitter.com/GrcKapOmGK — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) June 9, 2020

Czarniak also shared the series to her own Instagram page.

Betty Jo and Czarniak had an “uncomfortable” convo about growing up in South Carolina the 1960s, raising black sons and what it was like to learn that her son was dating a white woman.

“He had to tell me that you were white,” Betty Jo said to Czarniak in the clip. “I don’t even know how it came up, y’all had been dating a while and it came up!”

“I told him that love has no colour, that your skin colour doesn’t matter, as long as you loved him and he loved you,” Betty Jo continued. “The colour of your skin has nothing to do with who you are on the inside.”

RELATED: ‘Today’ Anchor Craig Melvin Gets Emotional While Honouring Teachers During Pandemic

Czarniak and Craig have been married since 2011 and share son Delano, 6, and daughter Sybil, 3.