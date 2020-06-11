Sean Penn Fires At ‘Live PD’ Host Dan Abrams: He Sells ‘Everything’ And Says ‘Nothing About What’s Going On’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Sean Penn. Photo: Twitter/CNN
Sean Penn is no fan of Dan Abrams.

Penn appeared on CNN to discuss how his nonprofit is expanding free COVID-19 testing sites. Before talking about his non-profit, however, “The Gunman” actor took a shot at CNN’s previous guest, Dan Abrams. Abrams is the Chief Legal Affairs Anchor for ABC News and the host of the very recently cancelled “Live PD”.

“Great to see you challenge that used car salesman,” Penn told the CNN host. “Selling everything and saying nothing about what’s going on in the country right now.”

“Live PD” — like “Cops” before it — has been cancelled in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers and the protests against police brutality.

