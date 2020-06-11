Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting Her ‘Boobies Pulled’ Out

By Aynslee Darmon.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for POPSUGAR and Reed Exhibitions
Lars Niki/Getty Images for POPSUGAR and Reed Exhibitions

Chrissy Teigen is sharing an update after having her “boobies pulled” out.

The model, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday after having surgery to have her breast implants removed.

In a hilarious update to fans, Teigen shared a look at a sweet card she received from daughter Luna, 4. The first slide read, “Have fun pulling your boobies out,” and was signed, “Love Luna.” While the second read, “Bye boobies.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings Website Shares Powerful Post About Their ‘Fearless’ Leader Supporting #BlackLivesMatter

“Surgery went perfectly!” Teigen captioned the post. “So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

Teigen shares Luna with their husband John Legend. They also share son Miles, 2.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP