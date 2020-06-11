Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting Her ‘Boobies Pulled’ Out

Chrissy Teigen is sharing an update after having her “boobies pulled” out.

The model, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday after having surgery to have her breast implants removed.

In a hilarious update to fans, Teigen shared a look at a sweet card she received from daughter Luna, 4. The first slide read, “Have fun pulling your boobies out,” and was signed, “Love Luna.” While the second read, “Bye boobies.”

“Surgery went perfectly!” Teigen captioned the post. “So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

Teigen shares Luna with their husband John Legend. They also share son Miles, 2.