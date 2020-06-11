Jordana Brewster Reflects On Body Insecurities: ‘I Was Obsessed’ With ‘The Scale’

Jordana Brewster can’t help but wonder how much easier life would be if she was born a little later.

Brewster, 40, opened up to Health magazine for their July cover. The “Fast & Furious” star says she suffered from a lot of body positivity issues growing up. That is why a franchise like “Fast & Furious” has been so inspiring in its evolution.

Jordana Brewster. Photo: Health/Eric Ray Davidson

“I am a control freak, so I went through phases where I was obsessed with the number on the scale and I didn’t want to deviate,” she says. “I was never anorexic, but I was definitely too controlled to be healthy.” Adding, “When I was coming up in this business, it was all about, ‘Oh, let’s get on the cover of Maxim, and let’s put on a bikini or lingerie.’”

“It’s no longer about that, which is really refreshing. Even with a movie like ‘Fast & Furious’, it’s awesome that we’re all wearing pants,” she adds. “Of course, there were the booty-dancing scenes around the car, but those are gone. Now it’s about strength and loyalty to one another. I almost wish I was born 20 years later so I could really thrive in what’s happening right now in the industry.”

Jordana Brewster. Photo: Health/Eric Ray Davidson

Brewster has learned the value of moderation and balance.

“It is all about balance and feeling comfortable in your skin,” she shares. “So it’s about checking in and making sure you’re living as balanced a life as possible.”