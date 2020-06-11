‘Billions’ Star Asia Kate Dillon Writes Open Letter To SAG Awards Asking To Scrap Gender-Specific Categories

Asia Kate Dillon is making a convincing argument that award shows should abolish gender-specific categories.

Arguably the highest-profile non-binary actor on television, the “Billions” star wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, calling for “an end to segregated acting categories” in the SAG Awards.

In 2017, Dillon — who portrays finance whiz Taylor Mason on the Showtime drama — asked the guild to clarify its gender distinctions, and was nominated in the supporting actor category (they were subsequently nominated in the same category for the Critics’ Choice Awards).

RELATED: ‘Billions’ Gender Non-Binary Star Contests Emmys’ Use Of ‘Actor’ And ‘Actress’

According to Variety, Dillon was recently asked to serve on the SAG Awards’ motion picture nominating committee, and they recently wrote an open letter.

“In late 2016, I publicly came out as non-binary, meaning I’m not male or female, or man or womxn. I use they, them, their pronouns,” they wrote.

“Separating people based on their assigned sex, and/or their gender identity, is not only irrelevant when it comes to how an acting performance should be judged, it is also a form of discrimination,” Dillon continued. “Not only do your current categories erase non-binary identities by limiting performers to identifying as male or female / man or womxn (which not all SAG members, like myself, do), they also serve as an endorsement of the gender binary at large, which actively upholds other forms of discrimination, including racism, the patriarchy, and gender violence.”

RELATED: ‘Billions’ Star Asia Kate Dillon On Being First Non-Binary Gender Identifying Actor On A Mainstream TV Show

Dillon continued by highlighting the double standard of having male and female acting categories, pointing out that if the Emmys were to address underrepresentation “by creating Best Black/POC/Indigenous actress in a leading/supporting role, that action would resoundingly read as what it was: racist and discriminatory.”