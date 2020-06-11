‘Billions’ Star Asia Kate Dillon Writes Open Letter To SAG Awards Asking To Scrap Gender-Specific Categories

Asia Kate Dillon is making a convincing argument that award shows should abolish gender-specific categories.
Arguably the highest-profile non-binary actor on television, the “Billions” star wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, calling for “an end to segregated acting categories” in the SAG Awards.
In 2017, Dillon — who portrays finance whiz Taylor Mason on the Showtime drama — asked the guild to clarify its gender distinctions, and was nominated in the supporting actor category (they were subsequently nominated in the same category for the Critics’ Choice Awards).
According to Variety, Dillon was recently asked to serve on the SAG Awards’ motion picture nominating committee, and they recently wrote an open letter.
“In late 2016, I publicly came out as non-binary, meaning I’m not male or female, or man or womxn. I use they, them, their pronouns,” they wrote.
“Separating people based on their assigned sex, and/or their gender identity, is not only irrelevant when it comes to how an acting performance should be judged, it is also a form of discrimination,” Dillon continued. “Not only do your current categories erase non-binary identities by limiting performers to identifying as male or female / man or womxn (which not all SAG members, like myself, do), they also serve as an endorsement of the gender binary at large, which actively upholds other forms of discrimination, including racism, the patriarchy, and gender violence.”
Dillon continued by highlighting the double standard of having male and female acting categories, pointing out that if the Emmys were to address underrepresentation “by creating Best Black/POC/Indigenous actress in a leading/supporting role, that action would resoundingly read as what it was: racist and discriminatory.”
When Showtime wanted to submit their name for Emmy consideration in 2017, Dillon decided to be entered into the supporting actor category, since “actor” is a gender-neutral term.
“I now recognize, however, that being submitted or nominated within categories that reinforce the gender-binary should have been met with my outright rejection of those nominations, alongside calling for change,” they added.
“Not only is it possible to combine all of your leading and supporting nominees into the same gender-neutral categories, there is precedent: On May 7, 2017, I presented the first gender-neutral acting award, to Emma Watson, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, noting, ‘It’s so cool to be here presenting the first acting award ever that celebrates performance free of any gender distinctions. Tonight we celebrate portrayals of the human experience, because the only distinction we should be making when it comes to awards is between each outstanding performance,'” Dillon explained.
They concluded by writing: “I would be thrilled to serve as a judge, provided you take immediate action to combine your acting awards into gender-neutral categories. This courageous and overdue step from my union would send a wide message that SAG not only supports me but supports all its non-binary and gender non-conforming members.”
SAG-AFTRA has not yet responded to Dillon’s request.