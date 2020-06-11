Vanessa Bryant Shares Look At Tattoo Tributes For Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gigi

Vanessa Bryant will have Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna (Gigi) close to her heart forever.

Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new ink she got to honour her lost loved ones.

In a couple of short clips, reposted to tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado’s page, Bryant is seen getting a design dedicated to Gianna on her wrist and Kobe on her neck.

The former Lakers player and their 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January.

“I wanted my boo boo’s Kobe Bryant’s sweet message transferred on me, ❤️” she captioned one of the videos.

Captioning her clip about Gigi, Bryant wrote, “My Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. ❤️”

She added the hashtag, “#ThrowbackToFebruary”