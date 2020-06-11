Chrissy Teigen Gifts ‘Cravings’ Care Packages To L.A. Restaurant Workers

Chrissy Teigen is doing her part to give back to her community.

The model, 34, gifted some care packages, full of goodies from her Cravings kitchen line, to the hard restaurant workers in Los Angeles who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Teigen’s stops was Howlin’ Ray’s, a fried chicken spot, who shared their surprise on Twitter, writing, “Thank you so much! They’re so beautiful! We all cried!”

“You guys do so much incredible stuff, making the city of LA so, so happy,” Teigen replied. “We love you and thank you and will support you through these sh**ty, sh**ty times!”

The Cravings line of cookware came out earlier this year to support Teigen’s second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More.