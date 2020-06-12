Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 6ix9ine Drop Music Video For ‘Trollz’ Collab, Which Will Benefit Fund To Bail Out BLM Protesters

Nicki Minaj is teaming up with Tekashi 6ix9ine for a new single for a great cause.

The rappers have joined forces for the new single “Trollz”, with profits (including those generated from merch) to be donated to The Bail Project. The pair dropped their colourful music video for the track at midnight Thursday.

“The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail,” Minaj wrote to her followers on Twitter.

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🦄🌈 https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020

“I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me/You don’t want no problems at your party? Don’t invite me,” 6ix9ine raps in the song. “I don’t worry ’bout you n****s, please stop talking ’bout me/Always talkin’ bout me ’cause you looking for the clouty.”

Minaj belts out, “They get nervous when it’s Nicki on the roster. Somebody ushered this n***a into a clinic/My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic/I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b***hes gimmicks/They study Nicki style, now all of them want to mimic.”

Give the new music video a watch above.