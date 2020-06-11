Idina Menzel And Megan Hilty Perform ‘Wicked”s ‘For Good’

Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty are here to sing your worries away.

The Broadway stars teamed up to sing Wicked‘s “For Good” in celebration of the graduating class of 2020.

“To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever. We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all,” Hilty wrote while sharing the video.

Both ladies starred in Wicked with Menzel as Elphaba and Hilty as Glinda the Good Witch, starting as a stand-in in 2004 and eventually fully taking over the part in 2005.