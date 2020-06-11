‘Paw Patrol’ Trends On Twitter As Backlash Calls For Cancellation Amidst Police Protests

As thousands throughout the world continue to take to the streets to protest police brutality, anti-police sentiment has already led to the cancellation of long-running law-enforcement reality TV shows “Cops” and “Live P.D.”.

Another police-themed television show is also getting hit with backlash, and it’s an unlikely one: “Paw Patrol”, the adorable animated series about a team of canine public servants, led by a German Shepherd police dog named Chase.

On June 2, the “Paw Patrol” Twitter account issued a tweet declaring the children’s show would “be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning.”

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

That tweet garnered reactions both positive and negative.

you’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change — piteously in ecstacy 🕊 (@bathwaterbad) June 2, 2020

Please don't listen to them! Chase is a GOOD dog and only shows the kids the RIGHT way to be towards others. Paw Patrol is my boys' favorite cartoon. My one son loves Marshall & Chase the most. My other son loves Zuma. It's a wonderful cartoon!! — KymberTV (@KymberTv) June 10, 2020

To the people who think canceling @pawpatrol is called for, have you lost your mind? It’s a children’s show! It teaches them to always lend a hand no matter who needs it. Stop making everything political and just be parents. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Matt 7:12 — Phillip Wescott (@Wescott5) June 11, 2020

However, a tweet linking to an article in comedy-news site The Onion muddied the waters, with some not realizing the story about a “Paw Patrol” writer defending an episode in which the “German Shepherd cop shoots unarmed black lab 17 times in back” was clearly a joke.

‘Paw Patrol’ Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times In Back https://t.co/mNtcl1u5Zh pic.twitter.com/fFtBvGAmsa — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 10, 2020

As a result, #PawPatrol began trending on Twitter, as some called for the show’s cancellation, othersdefended its positive mess, and still others simply mocked the whole controversy.

Meanwhile, an op-ed in the New York Times takes the position that “Paw Patrol” can be seen as problematic, as it promotes the “good cop” archetype to children at a time when social media is bursting at the seams with video footage of police brutalizing unarmed, peaceful protesters.

“Cops can dance, they can hug, they can kneel on the ground, but their individual acts of kindness can no longer obscure the violence of a system,” the op-ed notes, adding, “The good-cop act is wearing thin.”