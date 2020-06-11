Sony Announces ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ For PS5

By Jamie Samhan.

Fans of “Spider-Man”‘s Miles Morales are finally getting what they want.

With the announcement of Sony’s PS5 reveal, the company also teased “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”.

Developed by Insomniac, the game will follow the web-slinger who takes over from Peter Parker.

Morales was a playable character in 2018’s “Spider-Man” game but only in a few missions.

Morales’ has mostly been voiced by Nadji Jeter in both the previous video games and TV shorts. No announcement if Jeter will return for “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” but Yuri Lowenthal will voice Peter Parker as he has in the past.

The game will be released during the 2020 Holiday season.

