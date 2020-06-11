Sneak Peek: Josh Gad To Host Virtual ‘Ghostbusters’ Reunion Featuring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver & More

Josh Gad’s YouTube movie reunion series “Together Apart” has brought together the casts of such cinematic classics as “Back to the Future”, “Splash” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

For the next edition, Gad asks a simple question: “Who you gonna call?”

That’s right — the next episode of Gad’s “Together Apart” will feature a reunion of the cast of “Ghostbusters”.

A sneak peek at the upcoming episode features the “Frozen” star joined by cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, along with producer/director Ivan Reitman and his son, director Jason Reitman, who’s helming the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

In the clip, Potts re-enacts one of her iconic lines from the 1984 comedy when she interviews Hudson’s character. “Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?” she deadpans.

The “Ghostbusters” reunion can be seen Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.