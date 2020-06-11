Joey King Lists The Reasons Why Pride Month Is Important

As Pride month continues, Joey King is sharing why it is needed.

The Emmy winning actress shared a post on Instagram, outlining four important reasons for Pride.

“1. Straight people aren’t murdered for being straight. 2. Straight people have never had to fight for the right to marry. 3. You don’t hear kids say, ‘That’s so straight’ as an insult. 4. It’s never been illegal to be straight. THE LIST GOES ON.. #PRIDE,” she wrote.

King has not only been promoting Pride month but has also been busy at Black Lives Matter protests in L.A.