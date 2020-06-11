Dashboard Confessional Frontman Chris Carrabba Injured In Motorcycle Accident, Reveals Injuries ‘Severe But Not Life Threatening’

Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba has been hospitalized, currently recovering from injuries he suffered from a recent motorcycle accident.

In a social media post he issued on Thursday, Carrabba shared a photo of himself in a hospital, revealing he’s recovering from “severe” injuries from the crash.

“Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident,” wrote Carrabba in the caption.

RELATED: Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba Talks New Single ‘We Fight’, Upcoming Album — First New Music In 8 Years!

“My injuries were severe but not life threatening,” he added. “I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

Despite his injuries, Carrabba’s committment to social justice is as strong as ever.

“I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter,” he wrote. “In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issue [sic] I trust that you will know where I stand,” he said.